Fun, Scares & Thrills Await You in St. Augusta

TIS THE SEASON...TO GET SPOOKED

I recently was invited to experience Molitor's Haunted Acres in Sauk Rapids. At first, I was seriously NOT WANTING TO GO. I don't like to be startled! I don't like to pee my pants. Anyway...I had a few friends invite me; and I'm SO glad I went. I brought my whole family. It was a super fun experience. I couldn't believe how great the costumes were, the acting, the set designs through the woods, and then to the haunted house and other special scares I won't disclose. Now...I'm in. I'm ready for more.

HARVEST OF HORRORS

I recently learned that there is also an event in St. Augusta called "Harvest of Horrors." It promises to have thrills, chills, and even an escape room during the hayrides! It sounds exciting. It's a hayride that leads to other adventures, including a haunted house, corn fields, and wooded areas. Who knows what else!

HAVE YOU BEEN THERE? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

I would love to hear from you if you've experienced this fun October experience! How was it? Don't give details..I just want to know...will you go back again...should you survive. Send me your thoughts to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com. Check it out by clicking HERE now.