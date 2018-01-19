FSN Pulling No Punches For Hockey Day 2018 Broadcast [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- What's usually a quiet lakeside park, has been turned into its own village thanks to two semi-trailers, a drone, and a lot of Fox Sports North crew.

Lake George looks a lot different than it has, even this week, with FSN here in full force to broadcast Minnesota's hockey holiday. Tony Tortorici is an Executive Producer for Fox Sports North and Hockey Day 2018.

He says the planning for each hockey day weekend is almost continuous.

"And honestly it starts the day the last one ends. You start making your notes what went right, what should we change, what should be different."

Coordinating Producer Trevor Fleck says they go full-force on the prep work for the big weekend right around the start of the holidays.

"Right before Thanksgiving, that's when we start in full force working with all our features"

Broadcasting games outdoors come with its own challenges for FSN. Besides making sure the shots work with the sun, Fleck says they want to make sure they show off St. Cloud.

"For one, just a pretty venue, trying to showcase the community, showcase this area. So we want camera shots that show Lake George, that show the city behind it."

Nineteen cameras will help bring hockey day to Minnesota. They'll be broadcasting live from 9:00 a.m. until after the Wild wrap up against Tampa Bay at the Xcel Energy Center. This will be the 12th Anual Hockey Day Minnesota.

The full hockey day schedule looks like this:

Friday:

St. Cloud Icebreakers vs Sauk Rapids - Sartell Stormin' Sabres girls game at 5:00 p.m.

St. Cloud State University alumni game (Team Parrish vs Team Hedican) at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday:

St. Cloud vs St. Cloud Cathedral boys game at 10:00 a.m.

St. Cloud State vs Minnesota-Duluth women's game at 1:00 p.m.

Moorhead vs Centennial boys game at 4:30 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs Minnesota-State Mankato at 5:00 p.m. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center

Wild vs Tampa Bay at 8:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center