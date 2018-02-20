Freezing Rain and Snow Leads to Hundreds of Crashes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says dangerous travel conditions caused by freezing rain and snow contributed to hundreds of crashes and spinouts across the state, including two fatal accidents.

Another round of mixed precipitation moved into the state early Tuesday with about an inch of accumulation in the Twin Cities and 4 to 6 inches expected from Moorhead to Alexandria.

The State Patrol says crashes in Duluth and Ham Lake were fatal Monday. One person died when a car crossed over the centerline on Highway 61 in Duluth and was struck by another vehicle. Another person died in Ham Lake Monday night in a crash involving three vehicles. Three others were injured.

Troopers responded to nearly 400 crashes and about 250 spinouts across Minnesota by Monday night.