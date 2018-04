ALBANY - A Freeport teenager was hurt in a rollover. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 5:00 p.m. Monday on Sand Lake Road and County Road 40 in Farming Township, a few miles southeast of Albany.

Sixteen-year-old Frances Klaphake was driving a pick-up when she lost control on the gravel and rolled over on its roof in a corn field.

Klaphake suffered minor injuries.