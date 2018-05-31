Freedom Flight Gets Grant for Handicap Accessible Basket

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud-based non-profit that is famous for their hot air balloon has received a major grant. Freedom Flight Incorporated is one of four organizations getting money from the "Support Our Troops" license plate fund grant program.

Spokesman Luke Cesnik says they'll use the $37,500 grant to buy a handicap accessible basket.

And it was always tough to watch these guys that couldn't get over the top of the basket to get in, whether they were in a wheelchair, or crutches, or whatever, they couldn't go up and all the other guys could.

Cesnik says the grant will also cover the cost to buy a bigger trailer for the bigger basket and the necessary safety equipment. He hopes to have it here in town by the 4th of July.

Cesnik says they're operating four balloons in their fleet right now.

We actually retired balloon number one, and we're still flying two, three, four and five. And our number five balloon is a 3-D balloon.

Cesnik says this is their 29th year of operation.