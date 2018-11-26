UPDATE: Free Teeth Cleaning at Boys and Girls Club Postponed

ST. CLOUD -- Kids will have the chance to get their teeth cleaned at the Roosevelt Boys and Girls Club.

The event was originally scheduled for Wednesday but has since been postponed until further notice.

Children's Dental Services will be providing the cleanings, once rescheduled, at 345 30th Avenue North for Boys and Girls Club members, Head Start students and children in the community.

Children's Dental Services is a non-profit dental provider. They work to give care to children from birth to 21-years-old. They also provide dental services to pregnant women.

If you have any questions about the event email Buddy King at BKing@bgcmn.org

You can find a link to the consent form below.