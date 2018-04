ST. CLOUD -- If you, or someone you know, is struggling with your kid's behavior there is help. The Village Family Service Center is offering an eight-week group for parents and caregivers.

It will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Tuesdays from April 3rd through May 22nd.

The program is for parents of children eight and younger, and is offered free of charge thanks to United Way grant funding.