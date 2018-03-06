Free Oreo Candy Bars On National Oreo Cookie Day

Thinkstock

WE LOVE YOU OREO COOKIE

The Oreo cookie was born March 6th in the year 1912... the same year that the Titanic sank and that the South Pole was discovered. Some of the Oreo Slogans over the years include from 1950: Oh Oh Oreo! In 1980 it was Oreo: For The Kid In All Of Us. 1990 it was Oreo: The Original Twister, and in 2004 it was Milks Favorite Cookie.

TODAY'S CELEBRATION IN GEORGIA

The year was In celebration of National Oreo Cooky Day, starting at 1:30 Eastern time in Atlanta this afternoon, NBA Star Shaquille O' Neal will be featured at the event in his hometown, handing out free Oreo Cookie Candy Bars.

OREO BIRTHDAY GIVEAWAY

So okay...we aren't in Atlanta. So what are they doing nationwide? Well let me tell you! Beginning today, you can go to oreobirthdaygiveaway.com, for your chance to win 1 million free Oreo Stuffed cookie candy bars.

The first million entries will receive an email on or around March 16th with more information on their coupon for a FREE Oreo Cookie Candy Bar