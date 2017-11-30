Free Concert Added to Downtown St. Cloud Holiday Festival

ST. CLOUD - Downtown St. Cloud is adding a free concert to the big holiday festival next weekend.

A Winter Wonderland event runs Saturday, December 9th from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Lake George, as well as more family fun from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. inside Capital One.

The parade starts at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 9th and runs along West St. Germain Street.

Then, after the parade, Downtown Council Executive Director Jolene Foss says you can stick around for some music.

We don't want to forget that this year we have an addition to the parade and that is a free concert that is being sponsored by Capital One and it is the Fabulous Armadillos at the River's Edge Convention Center right after the parade.

Foss says the concert will last about two hours and they'll have food and drinks available for you to buy.

You also have a chance to attend a couple holiday parades this weekend. Richmond has their "Treemendous Night" Friday with the parade starting at 7:15 p.m.