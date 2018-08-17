Free Breakfast, Over 100 Vendors at the Expo for Seniors

ST. CLOUD -- The 16th annual Expo for Seniors is Saturday in downtown St. Cloud. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Spokeswoman Sue Christensen says they are looking forward to hearing from the keynote speaker Ron Culberson at 10:00 a.m.

He's going to talk about living your best life. "Do it Well, Make It Fun" is the title of one of his books. He's an author and a humorist. He's worked in hospice, and he's done a variety of things that will connect well with our audience.

The Expo for Seniors has 111 vendors for you to check out.

The free breakfast runs until 9:00 a.m.

The entire event is free to attend.