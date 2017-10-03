Frank P. Svihel, 87, Cold Spring

January 20, 1930 - September 29, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Frank Svihel age 87, who died Friday, September 29 at his home surrounded by his family.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday morning at St. Boniface Catholic Church in the Narthex.

Frank was born in Cold Spring to Joseph E. Sr and Anna T. (Wolkerstorfer) Svihel. He married Adeline Maile on April 21, 1951 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Frank served in the US Army during the Korean War. He loved gardening, golfing, cooking, cutting grass, hunting, fishing, Ruby Lake Camp, breakfast in Emily, playing cards, and most importantly he adored his wife, children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Adeline; children, Jerry (Lorraine) Svihel, Kathy (Kenneth) Sanquist, Terri (t Randy) Fischer, Nancy (Donald) Wood, Jane (Brian) Benda, Jean ( Denis) Schmitz, Carol (Jeff) Hommerding, Ann (Stan) Benda, Randy (Jill) Svihel, Gail ( Dale) Marleau, Shannon (Ryan) Lozon; sister, Lois Forner, brother Lloyd (Ruth) Svihel, 35 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren with one on the way.