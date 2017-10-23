Frank P. Butorac, 89, Cold Spring, formerly of Crystal

July 10, 1928 – October 20, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie for Frank Butorac, who died Friday, October 20 surrounded by family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be an hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Frank was born in Crosby, MN to August and Rose Butorac. He married Adele Rollins on September 17, 1949 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Frank and Adele were 55 year residents of Crystal and members of St. Raphael’s Parish. Frank was a member of St. James Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He was a former poker player, feed store owner, and retired clerk at Soo Line Railroad Co. He enjoyed sports, traveling, playing cards, crossword puzzles and especially loved spending time with grandchildren and attending their many sporting events.

He is survived by his children; Kaye, Tim (Jan), Teri (Matt) Butorac-Lee, Sue (Mike) Nistler, Joe, Tricia (Brian) Gutknecht, Francie (Gary) Jossart; brothers, George and Tom Butorac; sister, Ann Majerus; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.