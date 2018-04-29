Frank J. Gruber, 97, Lake Henry

October 26, 1920 - April 27, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Frank J. Gruber, age 97 of Lake Henry who passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Koronis Manor in Paynesville surrounded by his family. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Knights of Columbus Council #3820 and St. Joseph Men’s Society will pray a rosary at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in Paynesville.

Frank was born on October 26, 1920 in Lake Henry, Minnesota to John and Marie (Meyer) Gruber. He married Helen R. Weigel on September 21, 1954 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield, Wisconsin. The couple farmed near Lake Henry from 1954 until they retired and moved to town in 1982. Frank served on the Lake Henry City Council for ten years. He was a member of St. Margaret’s Parish, Knights of Columbus Council #3820, St. Joseph Men’s Society and a life member of the Stearns County Pioneer Club.

Frank is survived by his children, Ken (Renee) of Sauk Centre, Theresa (Mark) Herding of Paynesville, Judy (Andrew) Heinen of Melrose and Susan (James) Schueler of Raymond; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.