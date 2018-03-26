Frank C. Gruska, 68, St. Cloud

August 16, 1949 - March 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Frank C. Gruska, age 68, of St. Cloud who died peacefully on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Family and friends may call from 4-8PM on Monday, April 2, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud and after 9:30AM Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud.

Frank was born on August 16, 1949 in St. Cloud to Frank H. and Ella (Gronau) Gruska. He played baseball and wrestled for Tech High School until his graduation in 1967 and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970. On June 12, 1971, he was united in marriage to Mary Kay Hamerlik at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Frank has lived in St. Cloud his entire life. He worked for J.L. Shiely in Waite Park for over 10 years. Frank’s passion for the game of golf led him to obtain his PGA teaching certification. He spent over 20 years managing and teaching golf at many courses in Minnesota. Frank was currently the general manager and club pro at Pine Ridge Golf Course in Sartell, MN. Some of his most proud and rewarding moments were spent teaching the junior golfers his love of the game. Frank was a kind and humble man with a huge heart, a great sense of humor and a friend to all. He will be missed dearly.