Francis J. Funk, 66, Rice

May 17, 1952 - May 19, 2018

22Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Francis J. Funk, age 66, who passed away Saturday at his home. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Franny was born May 17, 1952 in Little Falls to Theodore & Leona (Brausen) Funk. He married Debra Rajkowski on July 6, 1974 in Pierz. He lived in the Rice area for most of his life. Franny worked at Electrolux for 21 years and also farmed for several years. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors, watching eagles and squirrels, and watching Monday Night Smackdown Wrestling. Franny was a quiet, homebody who was funny and a hard worker. He loved his grandchildren and had a deep respect for his family.