Francis “Frank” Faust, 85, Sartell

December 27, 1933 - January 12, 2019

Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Francis “Frank” Faust, age 85, of Sartell. Frank passed away January 12, 2019 at the Country Manor. Reverend Leroy Maus will officiate. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at the Country Manor Chapel.

Frank was born December 27, 1933 in Pierz, MN to William and Theresia (Winkler) Faust. He graduated from Little Falls High School, attended St. John’s University and graduated from the University of Minnesota. He worked as a mechanical engineer at Elk River Machine, later Cretex Companies. He played football at St. John’s in John Gagliardi’s first year. He continued to enjoy sports, especially football, baseball and golf.

Frank is survived by his nieces and nephews and the friends he made with the staff at Country Manor. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Naomi, David and Anthony.

Family wishes to thank everyone with the Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care Frank received.