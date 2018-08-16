Four People Hurt When Mack Truck, Car Hit Head On

NEW LONDON -- Four people were hurt in a head-on crash involving a Mack truck near New London.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the truck was pulling a trailer loaded with over 22 tons of black top, and was going south in the north lane of U.S. Highway 71. Meanwhile, a car was traveling north in the northbound lane. When both drivers rounded a curve and saw each other they tried to avoid a collision, switched to the northbound shoulder, and hit head-on.

The truck driver was 45-year-old Cynthia Taylor of Monticello. The car driver was 50-year-old Linda Hinkemeyer of New London. Her two passengers were three-year-old Elaina Hinkemeyer of New London and three-year-old Ella Hinkemeyer of New London.

All four people were brought to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.