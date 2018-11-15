Four People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Randall

RANDALL -- Four people were hurt when two Suburbans collided near Randall. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 115.

A Suburban driven by 31-year-old Cassandra Leblanc of Randall was going west on Highway 115 went it was struck by a northbound Suburban on Highway 10 driven by 53-year-old Laurie Garrigan-Nnodi of Red Lake.

Leblanc and one of her six passengers, six-year-old Chole Leblanc of Randall, were both taken to St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Garrigan-Nnodi and one of her two passengers, 57-year-old Mary Thunder of Redby, were also both taken to St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.