Four Key Players Will Shape Minnesota’s Legislative Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ All 201 legislators will soon return to the Minnesota Capitol, but three men and one woman will play an outsized role in setting the Legislature's course.

The Legislature reconvenes Tuesday for a three-month session with plenty of work to do. Gov. Mark Dayton has set the tone entering session with his own priorities like curbing opioid abuse and fixing the state's new computer system for license plates.

But some of his priorities will clash with the Legislature's top Republicans: House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Paul Gazelka. And the looming legal fight over Sen. Michelle Fischbach's dual role as Minnesota's new lieutenant governor will take center stage to begin the legislative session.