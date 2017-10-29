Four Hurt, One In Critical Condition In Stearns County Crash

MUNSON TOWNSHIP - One person has life threatening injuries after a crash just west of Richmond.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 23 just west of Richmond around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a SUV driven by 35-year-old Eric Stein of Willmar was going east on Highway 23 when he drifted over the center line and crashed head-on with another SUV driven by 52-year-old Pamela Gregor of Minneota. Gregor's SUV went over the guard rail and rolled into the ditch.

Gregor was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 48-year-old James Klug of Minneota was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.