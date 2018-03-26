Four Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash South of Rice

RICE -- Four people were hurt in a two vehicle crash south of Rice over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 10 at 110th Street Northwest.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 65-year-old James Skoog, of Randall, was heading north on Highway 10 when another vehicle pulled out in front of him causing the two vehicles to crash.

Skoog and his passenger, 63-year-old Mary Lou Skoog of Randall, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.