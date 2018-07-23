Four Hurt in Sauk Centre Rollover Crash

SAUK CENTRE -- Four men were hurt in a rollover crash in Sauk Centre Township early Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 71 near Lakeridge Road.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 28-year-old Moo Kpaw of St. Paul was heading north on Highway 71 when it veered into the southbound lanes, went into the ditch and rolled.

Kpaw and his three passengers, 51-year-old Lah Buay , 28-year-old Toe Htoo , 30-year-old Mar Sha , all of St. Paul, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.