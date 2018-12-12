Four Hurt in Highway 25 Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and Catlin Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 77-year-old Jean Gardner of Buffalo was heading south on Highway 25 when she pulled out to make a left turn onto Catlin Street and hit an SUV heading north on the highway.

Gardner, the driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Amy McDonald on Montrose and McDonald's two passengers ages seven and nine, were all taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.