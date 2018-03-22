Four Hurt in Elk River Highway 10 Crash

ELK RIVER -- Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Elk River Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12:00 p.m. on eastbound Highway 10 near Edison Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 66-year-old Kevin Daniel of Victoria was stopped on Edison Street, Daniel pulled out onto Highway 10 and was struck by a car. Daniel was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.