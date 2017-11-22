Four Football Players Charged in Attack on Teammate

BLUE EARTH (AP) -- Four Blue Earth Area High School football players have been charged with an assault on a teammate that left him unconscious.

The four players, ranging in age from 16 to 18, face felony charges that include third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm and aiding and abetting. An 18-year-old senior, Wyatt Tungland, is accused of punching a 16-year-old teammate in the face and head while the other three teens held him down.

Prosecutors say the assault happened at a house party Oct. 19 in Winnebago southwest of Mankato. The victim told police he had been in a dispute with one of the teens, was pushed down at the party, punched in the face and became unconscious.