Foundation Keeping Local Teen’s Memory Alive [GALLERY]

SARTELL -- The Tom Bearson Foundation held its 4th annual Hoopin’ in Heaven event at Sartell High school on Friday night.

The non-profit was started by the Bearson family to honor Tom Bearson , a Sartell graduate and former sabre basketball player, who was killed in the Fargo-Moorhead area in 2014.

This year's event featured a varsity basketball doubleheader with the girls playing at 6:00 p.m. and the boys playing at 8:00 p.m.

Halftime entertainment was provided by the Alexandria Aces Basketball Performance Team.

Free Tommy B headbands were handed out and other merchandise was for sale. All proceeds from the event benefit the Sartell basketball programs.