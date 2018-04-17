Foster Mother, Boyfriend Charged in Toddler’s Death

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) _ A foster mother and her boyfriend have been charged in Dakota County with manslaughter and murder in the death of a 3-year-old boy who was in the woman's care.

Authorities say Zayden Lawson was fatally beaten last June. Thirty-one-year-old Zeporia Fortenberry is charged with second-degree manslaughter. A criminal complaint says Fortenberry knew her boyfriend, 27-year-old Charles Homich, had been punching Zayden at least six weeks before he died of multiple force injuries.

Homich is charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder.

Fortenberry says Homich ``would lose his cool'' if he had to change Zayden's diaper.

It was not immediately clear if either defendant had hired an attorney to speak on their behalf.