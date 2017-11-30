Foster Care License Suspended Following Child’s Death

ST. PAUL (AP) - An investigation into the death of a toddler at a St. Paul foster home has caused state regulators to temporarily suspend the caregivers' license.

Police were called to the home Nov. 13 on a report of a child who had stopped breathing. Sgt. Mike Ernster says the 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Ernster says the investigation into the death is ongoing and there have been no arrests or charges.