Fort Snelling Upper Post to be Renovated Into Housing [PHOTOS]

ST. PAUL -- Fort Snelling, built to defend America's northern frontier in the early 19th century will soon see several of its buildings converted into affordable housing.

The upper post area of the fort will be renovated into 176 units of affordable housing, 26 building are expected to be remodeled. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the developer Dominium are partnering on the project.

The buildings are expected to be finished in 2021.

The "Upper Post Flats" will be near the Fort Snelling Golf Course, and give housing preference to veterans and their families. The buildings to be redone were built in the late 1800s, well after the original post. The project cost will be around $100-million and funded through a combination of low-income housing tax credits, federal and state historic tax credits and other sources.

Under the partnership, the state will still own the buildings, but Dominium will handle all management concerns.