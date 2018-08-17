Former Waite Park Mayor, Al Ringsmuth, Dies at 94

WAITE PARK -- A mayor who served the city of Waite Park for nearly four decades has died earlier this week.

Alcuin (Al) Ringsmuth died Wednesday at Cherrywood Advanced Living at the age of 94.

Ringsmuth served as Waite Park's mayor for 38-years. He was born in Waite Park on April 16, 1924. He worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad for 42 years as a welder, welding supervisor and safety supervisor.

The city released this statement on Ringsmuth's passing:

Al Ringsmuth has dedicated over 38 years to the City of Waite Park and has been a big part of this community’s history. He has seen a lot of changes over the years and not much that went on in this community happened without Al’s involvement. A down to earth and genuine man that remained committed and loyal to looking out for what he thought was best for Waite Park always remained his goal. He was well respected and admired by many for his passion and dedication. He will greatly be missed but his legacy in this community will certainly live on. The City plans to fly our City Flags at half-mast on Monday in honor of Al Ringsmuth for his service to the City of Waite Park.

Other accomplishments throughout his life include being the founding member of the STARail railroad museum on 3rd Street, member of the Waite Park boosters and serving on the city council. The Waite Park Al Ringsmuth Public Library was also dedicated in his honor back in 2003.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home. His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park.