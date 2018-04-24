Former UW-Stevens Point Director Fatally Shot in Minnesota

CARLTON (AP) -- Authorities say a man fatally shot in northeastern Minnesota was the former director of the Native American Center at the University of Wisconsin-Steven Point.

Fifty-seven-year-old Andrew Gokee, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, was shot in the head over the weekend at his brother's house in the Carlton County community of Progress. He was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth where he died.

Sheriff's officials say Gokee was shot by a relative who ran from the scene and was later found in a wooded area with a gunshot wound to the chest. There's no word on his condition.