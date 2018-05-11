Former Teen Counselor Pleads Guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct

FOLEY -- A Minneapolis woman who was a counselor at a children's treatment center has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Foley girl last summer.

Twenty-five-year-old Alyson Baker pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to Benton County Court documents, the girl was being treated at the Children's Regional Treatment Center in Minneapolis. After being released, she began sending Facebook Messenger texts to counselors at the center. The victim was upset about her mother being in the hospital and Baker was the only one who responded.

Court records show the first sexual encounter came on July 4th at the swimming quarries when the victim kissed Baker. From there, investigators say the two began sending explicit text messages to one another, including nude photos.

In late July and early August, the girl sneaked Baker into her bedroom and the two engaged in sex acts.

A short time later, the girl was reported as a runaway. Authorities later learned Baker had brought the teen to her Minneapolis apartment.