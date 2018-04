Former St. Cloud State hockey standout Nic Dowd was traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Vancouver Canucks Friday morning.

The Kings will receive defenseman Jordan Subban in return for Dowd.

Dowd played for St. Cloud State from 2010-14, scoring 121 points on 52 goals and 69 assists. In 91 NHL games Dowd has charted six goals and 17 assists.

The Canucks will play at Minnesota on January 14th.