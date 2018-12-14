Former Reserve Deputy Wins Meeker County Volunteer of the Year

DASSEL -- A retired reserve deputy has won Meeker County's Volunteer of the Year award.

Dean Schmitz began serving the citizens of Dassel in the 1970s when he volunteered with the Dassel Police Department before working for the Meeker County Sheriff's Office for 13 years.

Schmitz has consistently volunteer hundreds of hours every year to the community, whether that's helping fingerprinting kids at elementary schools, traffic control, bike rodeos and more.

Schmitz retired from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office this past summer.