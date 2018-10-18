Former Melrose Coach Convicted of Trying to Record Teen Girls

MELROSE -- A former assistant speech coach in Melrose has been convicted of trying to record two teenage girls changing clothes in his classroom. Twenty-nine-year-old Lucas Blonigen of Melrose was convicted in court Thursday.

Melrose police received a call from a school principal on April 6th regarding an incident at the Melrose Middle School.

Court records show the two girls, ages 15 and 16, were given permission to use Blonigen's classroom to change clothes before a speech event. The girls noticed a cell phone propped up against the wall and set to record facing the location where they were about to change. They turned off the camera and notified a teacher.

According to the charging complaint, Blonigen admitted in a recorded statement that he tried to record the girls as they changed. He was charged with two counts of interfering with privacy against a minor under 18-years-old.

Blonigen will be sentenced November 29th.