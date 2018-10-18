Former Housekeeper Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Clients [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A Cold Spring woman who worked as a housekeeper has pleaded guilty to stealing money, jewelry and prescription drugs from the homes she was cleaning.

Forty-six-year-old Nichole Zachow has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of theft. The incidents happened at homes in Cold Spring, Sartell and St. Cloud.

Court records show a client noticed $120 in cash missing from her son's bedroom in September 2016. Another victim in Sartell was missing more than $5,000 in jewelry and in April 2017, Zachow took oxycodone from a home on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud. Police were able to set up a sting to catch Zachow taking the medication while she cleaned the house a second time.

Zachow was employed by "Over the Top Cleaners" and was a suspect in several thefts in St. Cloud, Sartell, Cold Spring, and Stearns County.

Zachow has additional theft charges pending against her for allegedly stealing $1,500 in cash and JCPenney gift cards from a Sartell home and more than $640 from a St. Cloud Apollo Class Reunion Committee account.

Zachow will be back in court on January 10th.