Former Guard Raises Concerns In Stillwater Prison

STILLWATER (AP) -- A Stillwater state prison correction officer who resigned after a colleague was killed last week is speaking out about his concerns for the safety of fellow officers at the facility.

Joe Miller is one of three officers who quit following the death of Joseph Gomm , who was allegedly killed in an attack by an inmate. Gomm was killed in an industrial building where inmates make products for public agencies and private companies.

Miller says he's concerned that the Department of Corrections is putting profit from its prison industry program above corrections officers' safety.

But the department argues that funding from the program makes up less than 1 percent of the agency's budget.

Miller says he hopes changes in the department can prevent another loss.