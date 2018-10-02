Former FBI Agent to Respond to Sheriff’s Comments

MINNEAPOLIS -- A former FBI agent who worked on the Jacob Wetterling investigation has called a news conference Tuesday. Steve Gilkerson says he wants a chance to respond to "speculative conclusions" made by current Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson at his news conference on September 20th .

Today's news conference is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

We will have updates to this story later today.