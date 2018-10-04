ST. CLOUD -- The recently retired and long-time principal of Cathedral High School , Lynn Grewing is coming back to Catholic Community Schools, this time as interim superintendent.

The district's first superintendent, Kevin Powers , announced his decision to resign last month. Grewing will take over October 14th, two months before Powers' was originally going to step down.

In a statement, Grewing says...

"I am excited about returning to work in Catholic education, which has been the focus of my entire career. I am committed to working with the school principals to continue the excellent programs in our Catholic Schools."

Catholic Community Schools has around 1900 students from nine different schools around the St. Cloud metro:

All Saints Academy (St. Cloud and St. Joseph)

Cathedral High School (St. Cloud)

Holy Cross (Pearl Lake)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (St. Cloud)

St. Francis Xavier (Sartell)

St. Katherine Drexel (St. Cloud)

St. Mary Help of Christians (St. Augusta)

St. Wendelin (Luxemburg)

St. Joseph Catholic School (St. Joseph)

Father Ron Weyrens , chair of the CCS board of directors says she was an easy selection for interim superintendent. Citing her familiarity with CCS and the St. Cloud area, along with her personality.

Grewing was Cathedral's principal from 1999 until she retired in June.