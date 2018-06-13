Former Albany Man Sent Back to Prison for Domestic Assaults

WHEATON -- A former Albany man and repeat abuser is going back to prison for violent assaults on his girlfriend last fall.

A Traverse County judge has sentenced 42-year-old Brian Andvik of Wheaton to just over 10 years in prison. He will get credit for more than seven months in jail he's already served.

A jury in May found Andvik guilty of 2nd-degree assault, 3rd-degree assault, terroristic threats and three counts of felony assault. The jury also determined there were aggravating factors which should be considered at sentencing and that Andvik is a danger to public safety. The jury, however, hung on two counts of domestic assault by strangulation.

Andvik was previously convicted in April for illegally possessing a gun.

Records show Andvik was jealous and controlling and would attack his girlfriend in fits of rage, leaving her badly bruised on several occasions. Andvik was accused of choking the woman, banging her head on the ground multiple times, pulling her hair out, body-slamming her to the ground repeatedly and threatening to kill her.