Former Albany Man Convicted on Gun Charges

WHEATON -- A former Albany man who was convicted on several domestic assault charges back in 2011 and served time in prison, has now been convicted on gun possession charges. The violations were discovered after a domestic assault call in Wheaton last October.

A Traverse County jury has found 42-year-old Brian Andvik of Wheaton guilty on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. The convictions carry a presumptive sentence of five years in prison.

Andvik is also charged with several other felony charges stemming from the 2017 domestic assault call. The felony counts include second-degree assault, felony domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation and terroristic threats. A trial on those charges is scheduled to begin May 1st.

According to the criminal complaint, the most recent beatings took place over the course of three days in October.

Records show Andvik was jealous and controlling and would attack the woman in fits of rage, leaving her badly bruised on several occasions. Andvik is accused of choking the woman, banging her head on the ground multiple times, pulling her hair out, body-slamming her to the ground repeatedly and threatening to kill her. The victim says he has previously held her captive at knifepoint and pointed a gun at her.

Andvik would also allegedly take the woman's keys and cell phone so she couldn't go for help. He would later apologize to try to make her feel sorry for him.

Andvik has previous convictions for domestic assault by strangulation, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, felony harassment and violation of an order for protection involving his then-wife in Albany between 2009 and 2010.

In that case, Andvik served three years in prison for strangling his wife, holding a gun to her head and pulling the trigger.