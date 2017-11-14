ST. CLOUD - Despite what you might have heard, there is still room at the inn during Super Bowl weekend in Minnesota.

Julie Lunning is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. She says there are a lot of hotel rooms available around the state the first weekend of February.

The latest information that we've received is that the outlying suburbs in the Twin Cities area there is still some availability. And I have checked with some of the larger cities in Minnesota as well including Rochester and Duluth and we still have some available as well.

Lunning says it is possible regional airports around the state, like St. Cloud, could be used for private airplanes dropping off Super Bowl guests. If that's the case, the pilots and their crews may choose to stay in the community where they land.

Lunning says short-term rentals like VRBO and Airbnb have changed things and have impacted hotel occupancy rates for big events like the Super Bowl.