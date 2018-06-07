Foreston Woman Hurt in Crash Near Ronneby

RONNEBY -- A Foreston woman is hurt after a two vehicle crash in Benton County Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and 145th Avenue in Ronneby.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 74-year-old Joan Knutson was heading east on Highway 23, when she turned left onto Ronneby Road and was hit by a GMC Yukon heading west.

Knutson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.