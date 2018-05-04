Foreston Man Wins Dream Getaway 32

Congratulations to Rick Soderberg of Foreston— the winner of Dream Getaway #32! We called Rick this morning to let him know that he had won the trip of a lifetime.

Now it’s up to Rick to decide where she wants to go (he was thinking he and his wife might use it to go to Italy). Be sure to download the AM 1240 WJON mobile app for free in the App Store or Google Play for more contest like this one! Make sure to opt-in for 'contest alerts'.