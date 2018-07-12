Foreston Man Arrested in Big Lake After Traffic Stop Monday

BIG LAKE -- A Foreston man was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony drug possession charges after a traffic stop in Big Lake.

Big Lake Police say just before midnight, one of their officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of the transit station. The driver of the car did not stop for a stop sign and hit the median while making a turn.

Police identified the driver as 25-year-old Tyler Sjodin. While making the stop, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and searched Sjodin and his vehicle. Police say a small plastic baggie was found in Sjodin's pants and field-tested positive for methamphetamine.