Forest Lake Man Arrested After Short Police Chase

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Forest Lake man was arrested early Thursday morning after a short police chase in Sauk Rapids.

Police Chief Perry Beise says officers saw a vehicle swerving and make an illegal turn. When officers turned their lights on, the suspect drove south on Highway 10 towards St. Cloud.

The suspect then turned onto East St. Germain before turning onto Lincoln Avenue heading north back into Sauk Rapids.

Officers used stop spikes, however the suspect drove around them, pulled into a nearby business parking lot, before getting stuck on the train tracks near 4 1/2 Street in St. Cloud.

Police say the suspect then got out of the vehicle and began to run on foot. Moments after the suspect left the car a train heading north struck the vehicle.

The suspect then entered a nearby home, but was kicked out by the homeowner. Police found the suspect and arrested him.

He's been identified as 37-year-old Ryan Krueger . He was taken to the Benton County Jail awaiting formal charges.