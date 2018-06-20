Food, Parades and Pageants Await You at Rapids River Days

SAUK RAPIDS -- Pageants, parades and food awaits you at the annual Rapids River Days celebration.

The three-day long event kicks off Thursday with the Sauk Rapids Ambassador Coronation at the high school.

Friday is the big Rapids River Days Grand Parade along 6th Avenue starting at 6:00 p.m.

The festivities wrap up Saturday with the Tanner's Team 5K, The Minnesota State Strongman/Strongwoman Competition and the Sauk Rapids Food Fest at Municipal Park.

The food fest starts at 11:00 a.m. and will feature live music from Kevin Lange and the Mississippi Drifters, The Receders, and The Honey Badgers.