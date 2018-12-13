Mobile Food Drive Travels to Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS-- Thursday night the Jolly Trolley mobile food drive is making its fourth stop.

The Metro Bus collection vehicle will be at the Coborn’s in Sauk Rapids from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Representatives from Townsquare Media, St. Cloud Metro Bus, and Royal Tire will be collecting cash and food donations.

The donations will benefit the St. Cloud Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and the Promise Neighborhood.

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation’s Charity Challenge will also be matching every dollar donated up to $150,000 through the end of the year.