Follow-Up: Sauk Rapids Scaling Back Community Center Project

SAUK RAPIDS -- Back in August of last year we first told you about a preliminary plan to build a multi-purpose event complex along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids. In our series "Whatever Happened With That?" we're getting an update on where that project is at.

Last summer, Sauk Rapids city officials unveiled the plans that included a facility with two gyms, a medium sized event center, and an outdoor bandshell. The total cost for that project was estimated to be about $7 million.

However, Community Development Director Todd Schultz says the committee of two city council members has since been leaning toward a much more scaled back version of that plan.

The committee is looking at doing some splash pad improvements potentially on the Lions side. On the south side part of the park, the committee is looking at concentrating on a bandshell. Possibly a stand-alone structure, but I'm not sure of that.

Schultz cautions that is just the way the committee is leaning, and the full city council could have a different opinion.

He says the timeline for any improvements at the Lions Park and south side park is probably in the next 18 months, with construction likely in 2019.