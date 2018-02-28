Foley Wrestling Heads to State for 11th Straight Time [VIDEO]

FOLEY -- For most schools, multiple trips to the state wrestling tournament is a rare feat, but for the Foley Falcons, it's become a yearly tradition.

The wrestling team is set to make its 11th appearance at the big show, down at Xcel Energy Center. Senior Nathan Garceau says he's proud to be a part of keeping the tradition alive.

"It's been pretty great, the tradition keeps on going and I'm glad our team could keep it alive this year."

Senior Justin Henry says the team doesn't change much up to prepare for state.

"Not really, we do wrestle a lot more live, but we just stay in shape and keep doing what we've been doing all year."

Senior and five-year team veteran Mitch Rothfork says he tells the younger guys to not worry about the bright lights, and enjoy their time at state.

"I just say enjoy it down there. You don't get many opportunities down there and it can be a lot, so just take it all in and enjoy it."

The Falcons went 29-3 this year and were the section 6AA champions, ending as the 5th seed heading to St. Paul.

The Falcons take on 4th ranked Perham at Xcel Energy Center at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. If they win, they'll take on the winner of the matchup between Totino-Grace, and number 1 seed Kasson-Mantorville.